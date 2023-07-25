A public art initiative in Waterford has been impacted by acts of theft.

The Palettes of Waterford Art Tour started on June 30. It’s a public art display that engages the community with 48 decorated art palettes.

However, two works of art have recently been stolen.

Susan Osborn, executive director leader for the Waterford Economic Community Action Network, said she has filed a police report.

“The Palettes of Waterford is just part of what we want to do to bring economic prosperity, recreation, more facilities and more downtown activity to Waterford. We’ve had a lot of success, so we’re really saddened that somebody felt like they needed to do that,” said Osborn.

Osborn added despite these acts of theft, the Waterford Economic Community Action Network remains optimistic about their future projects.