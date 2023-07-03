(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two residents of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, have been indicted on charges of conspiracy and obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder.

The three-count indictment named Brian DiPippa, 36, and his wife, Krystal DiPippa, 40, as defendants.

According to court information, on April 18, 2023, the DiPippas participated in a protest at the O’Hara Student Center on the University of Pittsburgh campus. Brian DiPippa allegedly ignited and dropped two homemade smoke bomb containers in and around a line of people waiting to enter the student center.

The indictment also reports when Pitt Police officers gathered and formed a barrier to prevent protesters from entering the rear of the building, Brian DiPippa, concealed by his wife, ignited and threw a large explosive firework into the group of officers, causing a loud explosion and injuring several officers.

Brian DiPippa was also charged with using an explosive to commit a federal felony.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Federal Bureau of Investigation Joint Terrorism Task Force — including the University of Pittsburgh Police, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosive and Pittsburgh Bureau of Police — collaborated on the investigation that lead to the indictment.