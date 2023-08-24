(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– A Chautauqua man is in custody after a raid on a southern Chautauqua County home uncovered about two pounds of methamphetamine along with cash and materials to distribute methamphetamine.

According to the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, a four-month long investigation involving multiple law enforcement agencies culminated with a search warrant being executed on Aug. 23 on a home located in the 10 block of East Duquesne Street in the Village of Celoron, New York.

During the search, authorities seized approximately two pounds of meth, a scale, packaging and a large amount of U.S. currency.

Methamphetamine, cash and distribution materials recovered. Photo courtesy of Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Department.

A 30-year-old Chautauqua County man has been taken into custody and will remain in the Chautauqua County Jail until they are arraigned on federal charges in the Western District of New York Court in Buffalo.

The Chautauqua County Narcotics Unit, Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force, Ellicott Police Department, Dunkirk Police Department and the DEA were all involved in the investigation and the execution of the search warrant.

Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Investigators are asking members of the community to report any suspicious or narcotic-related activity they may see by calling the tip line at 800-344-8702 or 716-664-2420.