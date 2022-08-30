(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police troopers have arrested a pair of teens after they allegedly burglarized a Harborcreek business.

Troopers were dispatched to a burglary alarm at a tobacco store at 1:14 a.m. on Aug. 28 at the 4000 block of Buffalo Road in Harborcreek Township. Troopers found that somebody had forced entry into the business’s storefront door and took items.

Two suspects allegedly had fled in an unknown direction.

The troopers investigated the incident and have determined that a 16-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl were believed to be the suspects in the alleged burglary.

A PSP report said charges would be filed in juvenile court.