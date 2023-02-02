Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) arrested two 15-year-olds in connection with a middle-of-the-night break-in at a Harborcreek business.

State troopers were sent to Smoker Friendly in the 4400 block of Buffalo Road around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday. According to police, two suspects used a baseball bat and golf club to smash the front door glass.

The suspects then allegedly stole tobacco products and fled out the front door. Using public information, state police said they’ve charged a pair of 15-year-old boys with numerous crimes.

They were sent to the Edmund L. Thomas Adolescent Center.