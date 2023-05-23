(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Police are looking for a suspect who scammed a Union City resident out of $1,000 on Facebook Marketplace.

At about 4:25 p.m. on May 9, Pennsylvania State Police – Corry were dispatched to the 1700 block of North Main (State Highway 8) in Union Township for a theft. According to a police report, a 69-year-old man attempted to purchase a 1996 Honda Goldwing GL 1500 SE motorcycle for $1,000 on Facebook Marketplace from a female seller.

The victim sent the $1,000 payment on May 9 but reportedly did not receive the motorcycle. He added all communication with the seller has been cut off and no additional contact was made.

Anyone with information is asked to call Corry State Police at 814-663-2043.