(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) – One person remains in critical condition after a stabbing in North East early Monday morning.

Crews were called out for a reported stabbing around 1:15 Monday morning along Clinton Street in North East.

According to police, upon arrival, they found a 37-year-old male who had sustained a stab wound to the neck.

A witness told police that the suspect had allegedly engaged in a verbal and physical altercation with the victim, and then stabbed him in the throat before fleeing.

Police have charged 27-year-old Michael Desantis with attempted homicide, two counts of aggravated assault, simple assault, and possession of an instrument of a crime.

Desantis is being held at the Erie County Prison and his bail has been set to $100,000

The preliminary hearing has been tentatively scheduled for September 14th before District Judge Scott Hammer.