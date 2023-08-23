Sheffield Township, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A search is underway for an unknown suspect after trespassing onto cemetery grounds and causing damage.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, this happened between 3 p.m. on Aug. 18 and 8 a.m. on Aug. 21 after an unidentified suspect cut a rope with a “No Trespassing” sign on it at the St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Cemetery in Sheffield, Pa.

The suspect allegedly then drove a UTV onto cemetery property and caused minor landscaping damage.

If anyone has information related to this incident, you are asked to contact PSP Warren at 814-728-300 or the Warren County Crime Stoppers.