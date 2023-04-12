(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Jamestown man was arrested for stealing a vehicle, nearly hitting two individuals and attempting to flee from police.

On April 6, 2023, at about noon, officers from the Jamestown Police Department’s 1st Platoon were dispatched to Dollar General, located at 226 Winsor St., for a reported sighting of a stolen vehicle from the day before.

According to a report, when officers arrived on the scene, they observed that vehicle and it immediately began to flee from officers. As the driver attempted to flee, he almost struck two postal workers in the area before exiting the vehicle and fleeing on foot.

After a short pursuit, officers located and identified the suspect as Jordan J. Thayer, 25, of Jamestown, New York.

Thayer was taken into custody and transported to the City of Jamestown on two felony counts of reckless endangerment, unlawful fleeing a police officer, criminal possession of stolen property, criminal possession of a controlled substance, aggravated unlicensed operation and speed not reasonable and prudent.

He is being held pending arraignment.