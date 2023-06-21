(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Venango County man pleaded guilty to selling meth and fleeing from police while intoxicated after a drug sale, according to Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry.

Clint Alan Donovan, 42, pleaded guilty on Tuesday, June 20, to felony possession with intent to deliver and misdemeanor driving under the influence. His sentencing is scheduled for July 21, 2023.

“Methamphetamine is a dangerous and highly addictive drug that destroys lives, and this defendant was dealing large quantities for some time,” Henry said. “This guilty plea is another step in this office’s commitment to holding drug dealers accountable for peddling poisons in our communities.”

Prior to his arrest, police had been observing Donovan’s activities and identified him as a potential drug trafficker.

A release states Donovan was arrested last summer following a high-speed chase as he attempted to escape from law enforcement. He reportedly tossed a bag containing more than 13 ounces of methamphetamine out of the window of the car.

While in jail, Donovan made phone calls to three co-conspirators allegedly involved in a methamphetamine and prescription pill-dealing ring. The others have also been charged.

During the investigations of the four people, agents seized methamphetamine, fentanyl, various pills and 13 firearms.

This case was prosecuted by Senior Deputy Attorney General Kara Cotter.