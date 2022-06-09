The trial has concluded with a verdict for the four defendants accused in the killing of Patric Phillips.

The 25-year-old Erie man was fatally shot in December 2019.

Briaunna Malone was live from the courthouse to tell us what jurors decided during deliberation.

The fate of the four defendants on trial for the killing of Patric Phillips was decided Thursday, several hours after the prosecution’s closing arguments.

The prosecution revisited prior evidence that was seen throughout the trial against Derrick Elverton, Marshawn Williams, Damarjon Beason and Anthony Blanks in their closing arguments.

After hours of deliberation, the jurors returned and gave their verdict of the four defendants:

Marshawn Williams is found guilty of criminal attempt of burglary, conspiracy to commit robbery, robbery, and criminal homicide and murder.

Derrick Elverton is found guilty on conspiracy to commit robbery and burglary.

Damarjon Beason is found guilty on conspiracy to commit burglary and robbery, robbery, and criminal homicide.

Anthony Blanks is found guilty on receiving stolen property, carrying a firearm without a license, and possession of a firearm with an altered manufactured serial number.

Sentencing is scheduled for July 25, and the prosecution has requested that all bonds are revoked.