(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — City of Erie Police continue to investigate a late night shooting on Saturday that turned deadly. One man is being charged in the crime, and the victim has been identified.

Erie Police say the incident happened around 11:15 p.m. Saturday inside a home located in the 1100 block of East 26th Street.

One man was shot and taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Authorities report this happened as a group was recording music at a residence when one person holding a gun reportedly accidentally shot the victim in the head.

The suspect, Graham Kelly, 31, was arrested and faces a number of charges, including involuntary manslaughter, according to police.

“Several individuals were in the basement recording some music or possibly a music video. One of the individuals that we interviewed did state that the firearm, which is a 9mm handgun, was in his hand when the shot was fired and ultimately the victim suffered a gunshot wound to the head,” said Rick Lorah, Deputy Chief, Erie Police Department.

The Erie County Coroner has identified the victim as William Rickert, 24, who suffered a gunshot to the head.