Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Erie City Police now have a suspect in custody connected to a house fire that happened last weekend.

Police are accusing 41-year-old David C. Collier, a city resident, of arson and other offenses for causing a house fire in the early morning on July 10, according to an Erie Police criminal complaint.

Around 12:21 a.m., the City of Erie Police were dispatched to the 400 block of East 24th Street for a reported structure fire.

Investigator Captain Adam Gatti with the EFD Arson Investigations responded to the scene to determine the cause and origin of the fire. Based on the evidence present, he ruled out all possible accidental causes.

According to an affidavit filed with the criminal complaint, Ring doorbell footage showed a person appearing next to the front porch on the west side of the house – where the fire originated.

Minutes later, a small fire could be seen growing larger by that side of the porch. Victims gave police Collier’s name immediately after the fire.

Police discovered Collier was staying in the 400 block of East 5th Street with a woman. On July 9, Collier and the woman allegedly had an argument over accusations of a relationship she may have had with two people living on East 24th Street. Collier reportedly assaulted her and left the residence claiming he would travel to her ex-husband’s residence to set his house on fire.

Detective Andrew Miller obtained video from various sources showing Collier leaving his East 5th Street residence at 11:38 p.m. and walking west toward Parade Street. He then traveled south on Parade past East 19th Street at 11:57 p.m.

The affidavit states Collier was then seen walking toward the 400 block of East 24th Street just before the reported house fire. After the fire started, Collier can be seen walking back to the 2300 block of Parade Street and continuing north away from the fire.

Video showed Collier wearing black pants, a long sleeve shirt, a winter hat and black gloves, reportedly holding a rag with his fingertips.

A screenshot of a text conversation between Collier and his son was given to Detective Miller. The text stated Collier left the residence with a rag soaked in flammable liquid and said ‘I might go to jail’ — all being consistent with the video the detective viewed on this case.

Based on these facts, an arrest warrant was issued for Collier.

Two other house fires in Erie’s east side were also reported on July 10 — another on East 21st Street and one on East 28th & Ash streets. At this time, no connections have been made between the alleged arson on East 24th Street and the other fires that night.

Collier is facing charges of arson endangering persons, aggravated arson, arson endangering property, reckless burning or exploding, dangerous burning, and aggravated cruelty to animals.