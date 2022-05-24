Police in Warren are searching for a man accused of robbing a convenience store.

Police have released surveillance pictures of the suspect.

The robbery took place around 3:15 a.m. on Monday at the Country Fair on the 400 block of E. Pennsylvania Ave. in Warren.

According to a post on the City of Warren Police Facebook page, the suspect demanded money, took an undisclosed amount and fled on foot.

He is described as a tall, thin, white man, with dark hair. Warren Police are asking anyone with information to call 814-723-2700.