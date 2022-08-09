(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Warren County man recently was found guilty of violating federal laws relating to the sexual exploitation of children.

Jeffrey Colin Rogers, 59, was found guilty on all six counts. According to the evidence presented at the trial, in November 2017, Rogers used his phone to take sexually explicit photos of two minors. He had given them marijuana and alcohol at his Sheffield apartment. Rogers kept the photos on his phone.

Rogers also had sexual contact with the two minor victims. The Pennsylvania State Police found the images after seizing his phone while executing a search warrant in February 2018 at his apartment.

Rogers faces a maximum sentence of 160 years in prison and a fine of $1,500,000. The actual sentence imposed will be based on the seriousness of the offense and any prior criminal history. He’s scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 5.

The case and investigation was part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched by the Department of Justice to combat child exploitation and abuse. Project Safe Childhood is a multi-agency effort with the United States Attorneys’ Offices, the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, along with federal, state and local resources.