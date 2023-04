A Warren County man will be spending the next four years behind bars for possessing child pornography.

Vincent Dexter Swanson, 30, of Warren, PA, was convicted of violating federal laws relating to the sexual exploitation of children. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, from April 2020 to March 2021, Swanson had images and videos of children engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

Following his federal prison sentence, Swanson will be subject to seven years of supervised release.