(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Pennsylvania man has been sentenced to prison with supervised release on multiple charges related to child porn.

Jeffrey Colin Rogers, 60, formerly of Clarendon, was sentenced in federal court to 25 years in prison, lifetime supervised release and to pay $8,300 in restitution.

Rogers was convicted of violating federal laws relating to the sexual exploitation of children, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western District of Pennsylvania.

Court information states in November 2017, Rogers allegedly took multiple sexually explicit photos of two minors after giving them marijuana and alcohol at his apartment in Sheffield, Pennsylvania.

Rogers then stored the photos on his phone where the Pennsylvania State Police discovered the images after executing a search warrant at his apartment in February 2018.

This case was brought up as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide effort created in May 2006 to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.