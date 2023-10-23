A Warren County man received a lengthy prison sentence on child pornography charges.

33-year-old Mason Swanson of Columbus Township pleaded guilty to seven felony counts of possession of child pornography after an investigation by the Office of Attorney General found files on his laptop, desktop computer and electronic storage devices.

“This defendant has proven without a doubt that he is a threat to the children in our communities,” Attorney General Michelle Henry said. “Today’s sentencing ensures that he will no longer have access to vulnerable young people, online or in person. Accessing child pornography is a crime that my office takes very seriously, and we will continue to protect children and hold predators accountable.”

Swanson has been sentenced to 20 to 50 years in prison, followed by five years of probation.

Swanson also will have to register as a sexual predator for the rest of his life.

Swanson previously was convicted of indecent assault and corruption of minors for sexual contact with a 13-year-old child, and in an interview with investigators he admitted to viewing child pornography on a regular basis.

Anyone who has information about child predators is urged to contact the Attorney General’s Child Predator Section at 1-800-385-1044. Concerned citizens can also report child abuse to the Pennsylvania ChildLine by calling 1-800-932-0313.