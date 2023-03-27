A Warren County teenager is behind bars tonight in connection to what police are calling one of the largest drug seizures in county history.

According to the Warren Times Observer, 19-year old Maelynne McCall of Russell is facing numerous charges including possession with intent to deliver and endangering welfare of children.

During a raid of a home on Main Street Friday night, police say they confiscated about 21 pounds of methamphetamine, with a street value of about $80,000.

McCall is being held in the Warren County Jail on $1 million bail.