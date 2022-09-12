(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police arrested a Warren County woman after she allegedly threatened a man with a handgun.

At about 10:50 p.m. on Sept. 9, PSP troopers responded to a call on Sunset Lane in Pine Grove Township. According to a PSP report, a man and woman were in a verbal argument. The 47-year-old man went into a separate room.

Police allege that a 41-year-old woman went into the man’s room and pointed a handgun at his chest. She allegedly told the victim she should stab him and later said she should shoot him, PSP reported.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

The woman was arrested and taken to Warren County Jail. She reportedly was arraigned and released on Sept. 10.