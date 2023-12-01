(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– A Warren County man is facing an extensive list of sexual assault-related charges for allegedly assaulting two minors.

City of Warren Police have charged a 20-year-old Warren man with rape, forcible compulsion, rape of an unconscious person, statutory sexual assault of a person aged 4-8 years, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault without consent and aggravated indecent assault possession with intent to deliver following an investigation.

Warren police have also charged him with two counts each of indecent assault without consent of others, indecent assault of a victim less than 16, corruption of a minor with the defendant age 18 or above, corruption of minors and unlawful contact with a minor.

He was arraigned and placed in the Warren County Jail on $75,000 bail.

This is a developing story, more details will be provided as they become available.