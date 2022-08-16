PennDOT and law enforcement in Erie have teamed up to remind drivers to stay safe on the roads.

A mock DUI traffic stop took place Tuesday to show drivers what occurs if you are pulled over for driving under the influence.

Officers say the simulation is timely as CelebrateErie kicks off this weekend and the Labor Day holiday is around the corner.

Officers also reminded drivers to utilize rideshare apps to ensure they and others remain safe on the road.

“With these rideshares — Uber and stuff like that, just use that. Have a friend, a designated driver. We’ve seen more of that in the last couple years, I mean it’s easy to do. And you don’t have to live with the fact that you hurt somebody because you made a bad choice,” said Matt Shollenberger, traffic officer, Millcreek Township Police Department.

PennDOT said this is the first time they have conducted this visual and that they hope it will be a deterrent for the community.