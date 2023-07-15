CORRECTION– PSP no longer believes the individual in the doorbell camera footage is Michael Burham

Warren, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The manhunt for escaped prisoner Michael Burham has reached day nine.

Pennsylvania State Police held a press conference Saturday, July 15 in Youngsville, PA to provide updates on the search for Burham. PSP has held a conference every day since Burham’s escape to provide updates on the search.

Michael Burham, 34, escaped from the Warren County Jail July, 6 around 11:20 P.M. by climbing on exercise equipment and tying bedsheets together to climb down and escape. State police are now offering up $22,000 for information leading to his arrest.

Michael Burham, 34

Lt. Col. James Bivens said during Saturday’s press conference that PSP no longer believes Burham was the one captured on security footage in an area south of the City of Warren after members of the public came forward but still believe he is in the area.

“We still have strong reason to believe he is in the area but we now know not to rely on solely on that particular video as we attempt to determine his physical condition or other things that we might from any particular video,” said Lt. Col. Bivens.

During a press conference held Friday, July 14 Pennsylvania State Police confirmed he was sighted in an area south of the city in security footage provided to them, though they now know it is not. Watch the full security footage below:

PSP still believes that Burham is slowing down based on how much time he has been out, weather, lack of food despite the person in the footage is no longer suspected to be Burham.

During the briefing, Lt. Col. James Bivens of PA State Police noted that morale remains high despite the video footage being debunked. He thanked the public for their help in the search and the tips they provided.

PSP believe Burham is becoming more desperate as the search goes on and that he has since changed out of the clothing he was wearing during his escape.

Bivens encouraged members of the public to look for small items that may come up missing from campsites, sheds and garages including blankets, clothing food and lighters.

Police are still looking into a drone flying near the jail the night of Burham’s escape although other drones were confirmed to be flying that same day.

PSP released photos of bags containing food and survival supplies found wrapped in a dark tarp and partially concealed under a log during Thursday’s press conference that they believe belong to Burham though tests are still pending.

As a result of Burham’s escape, the Warren County jail has ordered the repair of prison yard’s roof with augmented deterrents and safety measures to go along with the cage on the top floor of the facility. Exercise equipment will also be replaced with equipment that does not provide access to higher positions in the facility.

Law enforcement has been using drones, K-9’s and helicopters to search the area they believe Burham is located. Hundreds of acres have already been covered both on the ground and in the air using different types of technology.

Burham is accused of raping and killing Kala Hodgkin of Jamestown, NY, setting a car on fire, kidnapping an elderly couple at gunpoint and being taken to South Carolina to avoid law enforcement.

According to the U.S. Marshals’ website, Burham is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes and a tiger tattoo on his right arm.

Authorities are urging the public in the Warren area to stay vigilant, to keep doors and windows locked and to review home security or doorbell camera footage that could help locate Burham. He is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Burham is urged to contact law enforcement at 717-265-9650 or 717-265-9651.