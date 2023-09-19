McKean Township, Erie County (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Waterford man is in custody after reportedly strangling and killing a cat.

Pennsylvania State Police in Girard reported on Sept. 18 that troopers arrived at a home in the 2000 block of Dunn Valley Road in McKean Township, Erie County, on July 31 at 8:37 p.m. for reports of a man that had strangled a cat.

When troopers arrived on scene, a witness reportedly told police she saw the cat playing around the suspect and that it had attacked his foot while playing. That’s when the suspect, Douglas Mayer, 54, of Waterford, reportedly grabbled the cat and took it south of the home into a fielded area where he is accused of snapping the cat’s neck, killing it.

The cat was later disposed of in a wooded area south of the home.

An arrest warrant was issued for Mayer and he was ultimately taken into custody, state police report.