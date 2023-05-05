(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Waterford man has been charged with indecent exposure for allegedly exposing himself in a parking lot.

Pennsylvania State Police reported on Tuesday that a 23-year-old Waterford man was arrested after reportedly exposing himself in a parking area at Woodcock Dam in Crawford County, in the area of State Highway 198. The incident happened on April 19 around 11 a.m.

The man was located shortly after police were called to the scene. He is being charged with indecent exposure and open lewdness.