(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Police are investigating after an Erie County woman was scammed out of nearly $3,000 while attempting to sell through Facebook Marketplace.

Pennsylvania State Police Corry reports that a Waterford woman, 50, was attempting to sell a dress on Facebook Marketplace when she was scammed.

According to state police, PSP Corry responded to Klemmer Road in Amity Township, Erie County, on April 27 at 9 a.m. for reports of theft by fraud.

Following an investigation, state police were able to determine the victim was given a phone number to a fraudulent Cash App customer support hotline after the alleged buyer claimed to have sent the victim the money for the dress.

The fraudulent hotline then had the victim wire transfer $2,961 to numerous locations in order to “unlock” the money for the dress, according to the police report.

The incident is under investigation.