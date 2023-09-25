An arrest has been made following a fatal shooting on East 17th Street.

According to police, the victim and the suspect were involved in another shooting incident back in 2015.

Erie Police arrested 31-year-old Defonta Butler Saturday night on several charges including criminal homicide, possession of a firearm prohibited and carrying a firearm without a license.

Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook identified the victim as 40-year-old Jeffery Johnson.

According to police, the victim was walking on the sidewalk on the south side of East 17th Street in the 10 block when the driver of a red Ford Escape shot Johnson several times and fled the scene.

Erie Police said the suspect fled to Meadville where he was later arrested.

“The officers on the team did a good job in connecting these two, they are known to each other. This did appear to be targeted. It does not appear to be a random shooting of any kind. Officers were able to get information rather quickly,” said Deputy Chief Rick Lorah, City of Erie Police Department.

Authorities said in 2015, Butler and Johnson were involved in another incident where Defonta Butler was shot.

In 2017, Jeffery Johnson pleaded guilty to aggravated assault among other charges related to this incident. Johnson was sentenced to 30 months to five years in prison.

Now, Butler is facing criminal homicide charges.

Police went on to say the community was helpful in making this recent arrest.

“We’d like to thank obviously the citizens of Erie who stepped forward and came forward and gave us really good intel. And we were able to gather some surveillance in the area and put this all together,” Deputy Chief Lorah added.