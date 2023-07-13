West Mead Township, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A West Mead Township police officer is facing charges of assault and witness intimidation.

Seth William Wise is facing charges after his ex-girlfriend reported a domestic violence incident to Meadville City Police. He is also facing charges for allegedly intimidating her friend and boasting of his connections with the Attorney General’s Office and with police.

Wise joined the West Mead Township Police Department in January 2022 as a part time officer, the Meadville Tribune reported.

The Affidavit of Probable Cause states his ex-girlfriend contacted Meadville Police on April 8, 2023, to report a domestic that allegedly took place in August 2022.

Wise is accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend on August 13, 2022 following an argument at Wise’s Meadville home. The affidavit details the alleged assault, where the woman was reportedly punched in the face several times over three hours. She reported her ribs were sore and that she had black eyes and clumps of hair missing following the alleged altercation.

Wise is also facing charges of false imprisonment for taking her phone, tackling her to bring her back inside the house and forcing her to stay with him the night of the alleged altercation.

The woman also reported to police that he took her cell phone in September 2022 and deleted any messages about the incident. She did however provide pictures to police of her injuries from the alleged assault.

The affidavit goes on to report Wise reportedly contacted his ex-girlfriend’s friend in June 2023 by phone to attempt to get the charges dropped. He reportedly boasted of his connections at the Attorney General’s Office and with police and that he had a large political support system.

He then later reportedly sent a Snapchat message to that same friend, which states, “Keep me in the loop, please. I’m losing my cool about all of this. It’s unbelievably embarassing. Going to the PD today. There’s still somewhat of a bridge. Do not burn it.”

Seth William Wise is facing charges of simple assault, false imprisonment, intimidate witness/victim, and harassment. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for July 25 with District Judge Pendolino.

He is free on a $5,000 unsecured bail.