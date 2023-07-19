Springfield Township, Erie County (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A West Springfield man has been arrested for reportedly physically fighting and threatening State Police Troopers.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, a 30-year-old West Springfield man is accused of physically fighting with state police troopers on Nash Road in Springfield Township, Erie County at 7:20 p.m. on July 17.

Once in custody, he reportedly attempted to escape the backseat of a marked patrol vehicle by unbuckling himself and shoving a trooper with his shoulder out of the patrol vehicle door by knocking him off balance.

He is also accused of making statements threatening to harm and kill troopers.

The West Springfield man was charged with aggravated assault on law enforcement, terroristic threats, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, attempted escape, simple assault, and harassment.

He was arraigned and taken to the Erie County Prison. His bail is set at $100,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 1.