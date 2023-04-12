(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Mercer County resident pleaded guilty to drug distribution conspiracy, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western District of Pennsylvania.

Khiry Whiteside, 32, of Farell, Pa., pled guilty to conspiring to distribute fentanyl, heroin and cocaine, Acting United States Attorney Troy Rivetti announced on Wednesday. Her sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 21.

The law provides for a sentence of up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $2,000,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based on the seriousness of the offense and the prior criminal history of the defendant.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Pennsylvania State Police, the Lawrence County Drug Task Force, the Mercer County Drug Task Force, the New Castle Police Department, the Sharon Police Department, the Hermitage Police Department, and the Farrell Police Department led the investigation resulting in the conviction in this case.