The woman accused of killing a Summit Township man appeared in court Thursday.

We heard more from a Pennsylvania State Police Trooper’s testimony.

Marisa Rodriguez, 35, will be going to trial.

Rodriguez, who appeared in Summit Township court Thursday afternoon, is accused of killing 66-year-old Michael Maisner.

Pennsylvania State Trooper Eric Conroe testified that Maisner’s family filed a missing person report earlier this year.

Conroe said during a welfare check on April 12 that State Police found Rodriguez hiding in the attic of the home.

There were signs of suspicious activity including strange writing on the walls, small portions of body tissue, and burnt bone fragments in a burn pit.

The evidence was sent out for DNA testing. A trial date has not yet been set.