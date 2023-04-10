Erie Police have taken a suspect into custody following an incident on Erie’s east side.

Police arrested 29-year-old Jalissa Clariett following an incident involving pedestrians in the 800 block of East 24th Street. According to witnesses, Clariett allegedly drove into a crowd of people on Saturday, April 8.

The driver reportedly struck a tree and then hit five people who were in the area. One of the victims was taken to the hospital. The suspect faces several charges including aggravated assault.