(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Titusville woman has been arrested for a string of arson incidents that took place last summer throughout the city of Titusville.

The Titusville Police Department and Titusville Fire Department were called to multiple fires throughout the city early on July 17, 2022. Further investigation revealed the fires had been intentionally started.

There were nearly a dozen incidents of arson that took place over the July 17 weekend. According to police in July, utility poles and bicycles also were set on fire.

Police reported on Friday, March 24, 2023 that Monique Smith, 40, of Titusville, has been charged after being observed walking throughout the entire night in the areas the fire had been set, was recognized in video footage, and was confirmed by witnesses.

Smith also was observed walking near one of the fires with two gas cans, and had a known affiliation with the owner/occupant of each location.

The Crawford County District Attorney’s Office filed the following charges:

one count of arson-endangering persons;

three counts of arson-endangering property;

two counts of arson-possession of explosive or incendiary device;

three counts of arson-reckless burning or exploding;

two counts of criminal mischief;

three counts of arson-failure to control or report dangerous fire;

and two counts of dangerous burning

Following a Friday morning arraignment, Smith remains in the Crawford County Correctional Facility where she is currently being held on unrelated charges.