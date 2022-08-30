A woman has been charged in a hit and run accident which left a bicyclist seriously injured.

According to Erie Police Deputy Chief Rick Lorah, 38-Year-Old Silvia Lasanta allegedly hit Amorie Gaines near East 8th and Ash streets on July 20.

Police stated that Lasanta claimed to have an anxiety attack while driving which caused her to run a stop sign and hit Gaines.

Police added that they found a damaged car in an alley between East 23rd and 24th streets on July 21. This was when Lasanta was interviewed again and admitted to being the driver.

Lasanta was arraigned and released on an unsecured bond.