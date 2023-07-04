Erie Police are attempting to identify a suspect wanted for fraud, identity theft and other related charges.

The suspect seen here in a bank drive-thru surveillance photo was allegedly driving a vehicle that was reported stolen out of Pittsburgh.

She may be wearing a blond wig and appears to have a tattoo on her left wrist. The alleged crimes occurred between June 25 and June 26.

If you have any information or can identify the person in the photograph, please contact Officer Schroeck at (814)-870-1311.