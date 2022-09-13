(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A McKean County woman is out some $6,500 after she fell for a scam.

According a report from the Pennsylvania State Police Lewis Run patrol unit, the victim was a 57-year-old Duke Center woman. She reportedly sent gift cards to an unidentified suspect who posed as someone from a financial fraud department.

The victim sent $6,500 in gift cards to the unknown suspect.

“Let it be known, any phone calls where someone is requesting payment by gift card is a scam,” the PSP report said.

The incident was reported at 9:19 p.m. on Sept. 9.