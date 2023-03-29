(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A woman was maced during a fight at the Erie casino over the weekend.

A Pennsylvania State Police report states two 21-year-old women got into a fight at Presque Isle Downs and Casino at 12:58 a.m. on March 25 near the southwest corner of the casino parking lot/valet area.

After the fight ended, one of the women reached into her purse to pull out a can of Bear mace O.C. spray, and reportedly sprayed the other woman in the face.

The woman who was sprayed with the mace received medical attention from the Perry Highway Hose Company, and will be charged with harassment, according to PSP.

The other woman was processed for simple assault, harassment, and disorderly conduct.