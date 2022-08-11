(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police is investigating a person who allegedly is pulling people over and pretending to be a police officer or trooper.

At about 6:40 p.m. on Aug. 7, a 36-year-old Kane woman was driving along Burning Well Road in Wetmore Township of McKean County when she was pulled over. The vehicle was an unmarked police car. The driver said she did not believe it was a legitimate police officer.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police, no traffic stops were made near the location at the time. Local police departments also reported they hadn’t made any traffic stops.

The Pennsylvania State Police is asking anybody with information about the incident to contact the PSP Lewis Run station at (814) 368-9230.