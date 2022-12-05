Police filed charges against a woman who stole an Edinboro man’s truck after standing outside their house.

On Dec. 4 around 9:22 a.m., James Roberts reported to police that he watched his truck being driven out of his driveway by a woman, identified as Holly Kingston, 46, of Hadley, PA.

According to a report, Kingston had been standing by Roberts’ garage and was then taken into Roberts’ house and offered clean, dry clothes to replace her muddy, wet clothes. Kingston allegedly refused to leave the property afterward and proceeded to steal Roberts’ Chevy Silverado.

Kingston then stopped the vehicle on Old State Road, east of State Route 98, where police later arrived on the scene and filed charges against Kingston.