A group of cycling enthusiasts are pedaling in a unique challenge.

They are taking on a 24 hour bike ride around Presque Isle. The bikers started their journey Friday night at 7p.m. and it will end their journey at 7p.m. Saturday night. Each participant has a different goal in mind, but Steven Krauza says he plans to ride for 20 hours.

Cyclists say the biggest obstacle to overcome is staying focused.