BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As Bills safety Damar Hamlin continues his recovery from his on-field cardiac arrest, a mural dedicated to Hamlin has popped up on Seneca Street in Larkinville.

The mural depicts the Bills safety in full uniform, making a heart with his hands.

The design was created by Pulitzer Prize-winning cartoonist Adam Zyglis.

“I got caught up, as everyone did, in the moment with this incredible story with Hamlin and his recovery, and it became this moment for the country of unity,” Zyglis said. “It was just incredible. After he kind of made his full recovery and made it back to Buffalo, I was just inspired to capture this piece of Buffalo unity and national unity.”

The mural caught Hamlin’s attention, as he took to Twitter to ask where it’s located.