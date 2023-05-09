After nearly two decades of reporting and anchoring on Jet 24 and Fox 66, Erie’s favorite morning TV anchorman David Belmondo announces his retirement.

In his announcement, Dave said “Hello everyone, its Dave Belmondo. It’s hard to believe the time has come to exercise that word ‘retirement.’ It just seems like yesterday I started at the best TV station around — WJET TV 24. My years there have been memorable, from working with a great staff, to trying to “one up” my sidekick Tom DiVecchio. My thanks to all the viewers over the years, you made coming in at 2:30 a.m. tolerable. Thanks again everyone, and I know over the years I tortured you with silly sayings, but I want to leave you with one thought: ‘Time flies like the wind, fruit flies like bananas.’ Thanks again, everyone. “

Dave has been a fixture in the Erie media for decades, first on local radio then at the local CBS affiliate before joining JET 24 in 2003.

We wish a fond farewell and happy retirement to our friend and colleague David Belmondo and his wife Leslie.