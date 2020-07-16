Debra Smith to replace Groner as Director of Community and Economic Development Department

The City of Erie has announced who will replace Groner as he steps into his new role.

Debra Smith will now move up as the Director of the Community and Economic Development department for the City of Erie.

Smith has served as the assistant director of the department since 2018 and steps into this role as the first african american female to lead a city department.

“I respect the mayor for his fairness and looking at individuals work ethic and what they are actually doing and potential for moving forward. Him just being fair and just giving everybody a fair chance to be promoted, I respect that very highly of him,” says Smith.

Smith goes on to explain she has worked for the city for more 25 years.