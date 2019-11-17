Deer Causes a Two Car Accident on I-79

News
Posted: / Updated:

Pennsylvania State Police in Meadville were called out to I-79 near mile marker 159 at 11:30pm Saturday evening for a two car accident.

According to State Police a 2018 Chevrolet Sonic was traveling north on I-79,when a deer ran across the highway hitting the Sonic causing a 2006 Honda Odyssey, which was following to collide the Sonic. Both drivers and a passenger were taking to an area hospital. Both vehicles sustained major damage and were towed from the scene. Condition of the drivers and passenger are unknown.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar