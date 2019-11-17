Deer Causes a Two Car Accident on I-79

Pennsylvania State Police in Meadville were called out to I-79 near mile marker 159 at 11:30pm Saturday evening for a two car accident.

According to State Police a 2018 Chevrolet Sonic was traveling north on I-79,when a deer ran across the highway hitting the Sonic causing a 2006 Honda Odyssey, which was following to collide the Sonic. Both drivers and a passenger were taking to an area hospital. Both vehicles sustained major damage and were towed from the scene. Condition of the drivers and passenger are unknown.