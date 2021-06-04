Delta flight diverted after passenger attempts to breach cockpit

News

by: Joey Gill, Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WKRN) — A flight from Los Angeles to Nashville was diverted to Albuquerque on Friday afternoon after a passenger attempted to break into the cockpit.

According to Albuquerque International Sunport officials, the passenger attempted to breach the cockpit of Delta Airlines Flight #386 but was unsuccessful.

The plane safely landed in Albuquerque around 2:20 p.m. MT (1:20 p.m. CT) and the passenger was arrested by airport police.

The flight has been grounded for several hours in Albuquerque and is not expected to take off until at least 8:15 p.m. MT (7:15 p.m. CT). The flight isn’t expected to land in Nashville until 12 a.m. Saturday local time.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is looking into the incident.

Editor’s note: An earlier report incorrectly stated that the plane had already taken off and was expected to land in Nashville at 5:35 p.m. This has been corrected.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More News

Events Calendar