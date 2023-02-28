(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — That tracked-in road grime and rock salt will be hanging out on Erie car mats for a little while longer. The popular car wash at Delta Sonic recently removed its vacuums.

Equipment was seen at the vacuums Monday morning. By the evening, the vacuums were gone.

A Delta Sonic corporate spokesperson said the company has removed the units so they can be replaced with new vacuums. A date has not yet been set for when the new vacuums will be installed, the spokesperson said.

The vacuums were free to use, and the spokesperson said the new vacuums also will be free to the public.