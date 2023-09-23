The 2023 Winter Skywarn took place at the Blasco Library Saturday afternoon to honor ‘The Father of Wind Chill”.

This event marks the beginning of Paul Siple week who according to one librarian, was a son of Erie that created the term ‘Wind Chill Factor.’ Siple developed the equation that figures out what the Wind Chill Factor is.

Organizers chose this date because September is Disaster Preparedness Month in order to get ready for the winter season.

“We are around an area where having a generator is not necessarily a bad idea. Make sure you get your snow shovels early, make sure you have are scrapers for your car, make sure you have a plan if you have pets,” said Rachel Stevenson, librarian at the Blasco Library.

Our very own Tom Atkins educated and led Sunday’s skywarn.