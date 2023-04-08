North America’s largest dinosaur traveling exhibition has made their way to Erie.

Jurassic Quest is taking over The Bayfront Convention Center this weekend. Visitors can see all types of natural life from 65 million years in the past.

The event features baby dinosaurs for people to meet, a bounce house, dinosaur rides and more family-friendly fun as soon as you walk in the door*

“From the early Triassic with the coelophysis all the way to the end of the cretaceous period with the Tyrannosaurus rex,” said Ranger Lee of Jurassic Quest. “We are the premier source of what we call fun-cucation which is a marriage of both having lots of fun and also learning a lot while you’re doing it.”

Jurassic Quest takes place Saturday until 8 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.