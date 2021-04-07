Discover Presque Isle set to make its return in 2021

An Erie favorite that was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic is making a return this year.

While it will look different, Discover Presque Isle will be back.

Known for its live music, vendors and family fun, organizers say this year will be a big challenge. With new restrictions, they are still in the developing stage.

The event usually usually happens at the end of July, but officials are thinking of extending how long it lasts to include more virtual programming.

“We really wanted to re-imagine it and also host it safely and responsibly, given the COVID-19 pandemic. Also, park visitation has skyrocketed in the last year.” said Jon DeMarco.