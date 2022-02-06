Disney on Ice wraps up at Erie Insurance Arena

On February 6th, Disney on Ice will hold their final of six shows in Erie.

Disney World is considered the happiest place on earth.

That happiness could be felt here in Erie at the Erie Insurance Arena.

Two final performances are scheduled to take place on February 6th at noon and 4 p.m.

The first show kicked off at noon and drew crowds of all ages from adults to children all wanting to see their favorite Disney characters.

Disney on Ice returned to Erie for the first time since 2019 and the crowd turnout truly reflected the excitement throughout the community.

“It’s nice to get back to as close to normal as we can and have shows for the community to enjoy,” said Ray Williams Assistant Director of Sports Facilities at Erie Insurance Arena.

The final performance in Erie will take place at 4 p.m. on February 6th. You can purchase tickets here.